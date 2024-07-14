11,693 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Purchased by Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,554,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

