144,002 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 367,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $752.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.