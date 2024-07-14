144,100 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 144,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,472,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,640,000 after acquiring an additional 361,798 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,604. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

