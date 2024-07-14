1,461,455 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Purchased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,461,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,384,000. Royalty Pharma makes up 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.77. 1,959,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,786. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

