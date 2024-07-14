187,328 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,006,000. Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Cooper Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Cooper Companies stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.81. 1,609,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.