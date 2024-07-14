1,909 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Entergy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

