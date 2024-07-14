19,584 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,182,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 49,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,768,000.

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 558,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,159. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

