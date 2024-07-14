203,725 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 203,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,080,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Valvoline as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,165,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,792,000 after buying an additional 218,508 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. 1,268,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,110. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

