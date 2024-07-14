22,632 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.9% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $202.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,217,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,871,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

