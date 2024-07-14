3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $120.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.17.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,986,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

