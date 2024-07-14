4,059 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $13,514,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $9,201,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,075,702.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,247 shares of company stock worth $4,633,671. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,746. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 232.86, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.