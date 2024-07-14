422,047 Shares in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 422,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 851.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 602.0% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,211.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,560 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

