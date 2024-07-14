47,741 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Northwest Natural at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 74,776 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. 190,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,428. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Profile



Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

