49 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 669 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.53. 11,488,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.22 and a 200 day moving average of $162.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

