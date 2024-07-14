49 Wealth Management LLC Has $23.55 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 7.58% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $23,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPEM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,150. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $313.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

