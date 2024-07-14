49 Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,634,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,314,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,584,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after acquiring an additional 122,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 114,627 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 317,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,768. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.39 and a 12-month high of $118.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

