49 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,530,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000.
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.17. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $40.16.
About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF
The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.
