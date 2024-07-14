49 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,212 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,941,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 189,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 179,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.03. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

