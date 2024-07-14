49 Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.