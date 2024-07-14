49 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDW. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNDW stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.