49 Wealth Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

49 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGK traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.17. 840,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,483. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

