5,006 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchased by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $24,416,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $18,948,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $18,649,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $17,928,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,241,000.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $32.85. 16,920,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,628,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

