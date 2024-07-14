672,134 Shares in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 672,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,313,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Silk Road Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,549,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 500,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,048 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,693,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,435,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,520,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SILK shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

