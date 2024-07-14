71,776 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Garmin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Garmin by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 184.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after acquiring an additional 128,429 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 27.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.80. The company had a trading volume of 734,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,403. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average is $145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

