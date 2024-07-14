ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABVX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Up 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Shares of NASDAQ ABVX opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter worth $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

