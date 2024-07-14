ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

ABM stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 374,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,516. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,657 shares of company stock worth $1,893,704 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

