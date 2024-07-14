abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

abrdn Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLFPY remained flat at $8.43 during trading hours on Friday. abrdn has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

