AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 75.01% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $57,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWAW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.14. 2,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

