AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AEON opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. AEON Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that AEON Biopharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
