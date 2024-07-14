AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

AEON Biopharma Trading Up 32.1 %

Shares of AEON opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. AEON Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that AEON Biopharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEON Biopharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AEON Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEON Free Report ) by 261.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.01% of AEON Biopharma worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

