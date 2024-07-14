AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of AerCap worth $51,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.83. 1,994,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,899. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

