Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Aeries Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AERT opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Aeries Technology has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Institutional Trading of Aeries Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeries Technology stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.82% of Aeries Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

