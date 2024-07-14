Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAGFF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

