Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AAGFF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
