Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $369,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSC remained flat at $10.29 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,410. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.