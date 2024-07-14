Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,100 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Airship AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ AISP opened at $3.79 on Friday. Airship AI has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Airship AI will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 1.89% of Airship AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Further Reading

