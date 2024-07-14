Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $71,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Align Technology Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $13.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.65. 1,030,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,992. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.91 and a 200-day moving average of $282.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

