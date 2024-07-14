Alliance Global Partners Boosts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $5.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its target price upped by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

EXK opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

