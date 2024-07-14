Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,590. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.55.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.