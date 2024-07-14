Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,590. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a positive change from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.