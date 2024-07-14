Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.78. 14,449,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,160,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.68 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.18. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.