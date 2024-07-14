Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

ATHE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 12,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

