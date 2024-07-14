Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Alterity Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %
ATHE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 12,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.41.
Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile
