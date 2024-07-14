Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,788 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $525,810,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,742,000 after buying an additional 919,058 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,567,000 after buying an additional 915,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $47.73. 7,337,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,913. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

