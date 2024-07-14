Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 754,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,546,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,627,718. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

