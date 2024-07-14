American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $90.96. 2,431,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,226. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

