Analysts Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

DVN opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.