Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09).
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance
UNCY stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
