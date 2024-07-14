Analysts Set Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Target Price at C$19.58

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

MHC.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Louis Marie Forbes purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. Insiders have purchased 2,845 shares of company stock valued at $43,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE MHC.UN opened at C$19.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$270.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.98. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$23.40.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

