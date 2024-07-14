Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target at $42.67

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Match Group stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Match Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,646 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Match Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 943,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,903,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,040,000 after purchasing an additional 51,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

