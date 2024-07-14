Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Update

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,830,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 20,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

AVXL stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 1,284,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,815. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 51.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

