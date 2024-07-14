APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. APA has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of APA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after buying an additional 345,192 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

