APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

APi Group Stock Performance

APG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

