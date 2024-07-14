Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $67.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

In other news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $673,844.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at $521,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

